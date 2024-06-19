Moody National Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 53,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.54. 80,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,280. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.29. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $118.60.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $249.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.40%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

