Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 269,977 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 98.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 544,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269,977 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned about 0.30% of indie Semiconductor worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,194,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,008,000 after buying an additional 5,115,393 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 11,038,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,775 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,028,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,876,000 after purchasing an additional 763,140 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,060,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,040,000 after purchasing an additional 867,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,138,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,453,000 after purchasing an additional 902,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Activity at indie Semiconductor

In related news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $75,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,185 shares in the company, valued at $569,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other indie Semiconductor news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $531,750.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 36,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,713.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,902.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,973 shares of company stock worth $1,804,626 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INDI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price (down from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Get Our Latest Report on indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ INDI traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $6.50. 1,804,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,053,690. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.82.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

indie Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.