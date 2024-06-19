Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 34,838 Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,838 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned 0.05% of Life Time Group worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Life Time Group by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Life Time Group by 21.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 22,301 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

LTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

In related news, CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 39,000 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $653,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,414,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,708,913.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

LTH traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,131. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.84. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $22.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $596.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.57 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 3.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

