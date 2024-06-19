Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 249.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,852. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $77.21 and a 12 month high of $122.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.71). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The company had revenue of $498.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.78%.

LAMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

