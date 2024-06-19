Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 2,919 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in PVH were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 2,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.81.

PVH Stock Down 0.9 %

PVH traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.32. 504,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,110. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.43. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $141.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.31. PVH had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.33%.

PVH declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at PVH

In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Stories

