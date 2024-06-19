Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 629 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,540,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,079,000 after acquiring an additional 316,001 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,916,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,104,000 after purchasing an additional 89,984 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $448,288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,788,000 after buying an additional 54,273 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in PACCAR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,750,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,551,000 after buying an additional 23,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.70. 1,725,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,981. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $76.88 and a 12 month high of $125.50. The company has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.21.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

In related news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.62.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

