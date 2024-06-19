Moody National Bank Trust Division Trims Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,917,000 after buying an additional 5,693,244 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,052,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,344,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,566 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 84.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,668,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,323.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,024,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,682,000 after purchasing an additional 952,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:GEHC traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.27. 2,032,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,395,274. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.35.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GEHC shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

