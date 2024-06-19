Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Plans $0.22 Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.3% per year over the last three years.

MSD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.42. 40,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,525. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $7.48.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

