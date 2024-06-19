Moseley Investment Management Inc. Buys 281 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547,415 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,619 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,204,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,763,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.43. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

