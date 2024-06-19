Moseley Investment Management Inc. Buys 711 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,972,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,244,379,000 after buying an additional 880,745 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,738,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,417,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,581 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Blackstone by 43.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,877,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,150 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,429,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $841,783,000 after purchasing an additional 322,860 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $708,859,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BX opened at $122.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.13 and a 200 day moving average of $123.98. The company has a market cap of $87.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.40 and a 52-week high of $133.56.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.