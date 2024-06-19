Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $699,000 Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of O. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

NYSE O opened at $53.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.46 and its 200-day moving average is $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.94. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $64.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.263 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 291.67%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

