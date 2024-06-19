Moseley Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 510,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,918,000 after acquiring an additional 140,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,381,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,151,000 after purchasing an additional 95,433 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $69.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $71.82. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.41 and its 200 day moving average is $67.55.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

