Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 108 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 7,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $64,107,000. General Partner Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 63.2% during the first quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,047,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $227.68 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.