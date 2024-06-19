M&R Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 90.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 255 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,079,753.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on EOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.19.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $119.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.34 and a 12-month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

