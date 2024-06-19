M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 251 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $185.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.47 and its 200 day moving average is $176.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $185.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

