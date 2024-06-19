M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 948 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 70.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $5,808,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,773,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,196,000 after acquiring an additional 605,365 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM opened at $178.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $928.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $84.01 and a 12-month high of $184.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.32 and a 200-day moving average of $130.91.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

