Natuzzi (NTZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, June 21st.
NTZ stock opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. Natuzzi has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $6.07.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.
