NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $127.00

NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 127 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 1,608 ($20.43), with a volume of 61135 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,600 ($20.33).

NB Private Equity Partners Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £743.54 million, a P/E ratio of 3,478.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,619.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,626.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03.

NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

