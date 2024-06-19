NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 12,157 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 937.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,454 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,157 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,011,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,529,129,000 after purchasing an additional 118,562 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $535,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,727 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,205,035 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $440,841,000 after acquiring an additional 92,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,185,911 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $437,008,000 after acquiring an additional 119,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $271.40. 1,650,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,762. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.28. The firm has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $167.21 and a fifty-two week high of $286.87.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

