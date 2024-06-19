NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 187 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.15. 6,684,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,773,233. The company has a market capitalization of $78.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.69.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

