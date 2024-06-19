NBC Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,679,000. Peconic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,244,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,720,000 after buying an additional 91,093 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,279,000 after buying an additional 72,415 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 166,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,801,000 after buying an additional 66,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 107,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after buying an additional 57,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries Price Performance

NYSE:DY traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.34. The stock had a trading volume of 297,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,508. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $78.42 and a one year high of $186.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $30,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,124.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.