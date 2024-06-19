NBC Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,201 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $3,881,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 25.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,502 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $87,292,000 after purchasing an additional 66,336 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,953,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock traded down $1.97 on Wednesday, reaching $248.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,506,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,755. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $223.24 and a 1 year high of $291.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.62 and its 200 day moving average is $256.22. The company has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on FedEx from $301.00 to $296.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.92.

View Our Latest Report on FedEx

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.