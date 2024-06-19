NBC Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,884 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 392.5% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 26,754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 21,322 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 91,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,090 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 21,243 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,003 shares of company stock worth $7,040,541 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.26. 4,869,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,229,075. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.83 and its 200 day moving average is $97.12. The stock has a market cap of $124.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.15 and a 12 month high of $110.71.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TJX. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TJX

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.