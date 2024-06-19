NBC Securities Inc. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 115.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,346 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,633 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,993 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 748.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 13,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 613.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 13,243 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.35.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,209. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.41 and a twelve month high of $211.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.12.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.05 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.94, for a total transaction of $969,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,619,663.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,900 shares of company stock worth $8,332,450 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

