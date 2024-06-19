NBC Securities Inc. Has $2.95 Million Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 302.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 159,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 120,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 305,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 60,223 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 433,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 115,029 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,209,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,559,000 after purchasing an additional 256,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 209,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 45,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $166,811.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,792.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.00. 4,129,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,988,881. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $31.43.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.