NBC Securities Inc. Has $6.52 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 0.6% of NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $460.00. 658,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,256. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $479.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $462.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

