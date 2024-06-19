NBC Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COR. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $4,212,508,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,307,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.90.

Cencora Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of COR stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $237.20. 1,349,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,246. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.65 and a 1 year high of $246.75. The stock has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.35.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $5,853,984.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,189.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock worth $422,352,056. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

