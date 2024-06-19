NBC Securities Inc. Raises Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 598,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,717,000 after buying an additional 103,719 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 326,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after buying an additional 51,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 268,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after buying an additional 135,688 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UCON traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.62. 742,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,574. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.52. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $24.85.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

