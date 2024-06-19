NBC Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $316,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 191,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,252,000 after purchasing an additional 55,844 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 221,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,506,000 after purchasing an additional 42,883 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $200.75. 25,446,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,670,266. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.04.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

