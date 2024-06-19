NBC Securities Inc. Reduces Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CMS Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 40,302 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 26,034 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,326,000 after buying an additional 18,636 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,071,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after acquiring an additional 611,282 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,506,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,493,000 after acquiring an additional 225,872 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,496,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,298. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.04. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $63.76.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,027 shares of company stock valued at $365,651 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.