NBC Securities Inc. Sells 405 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,638,746,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,032 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $430,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $581,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,912,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $227.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,073,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,368. The company has a market capitalization of $129.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

