NBC Securities Inc. Sells 544 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for about 3.4% of NBC Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $36,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 11,061.2% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 151,142,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,285,031,000 after acquiring an additional 149,788,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $1,898,970,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,571,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,310,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810,077 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,246,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,666,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

RY traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.81. 979,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,514. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $109.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.74 and a 200 day moving average of $100.03. The stock has a market cap of $146.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.62%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.