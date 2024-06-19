NBC Securities Inc. Sells 648 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 3,014.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RSG stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $191.85. The stock had a trading volume of 771,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,796. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $140.23 and a one year high of $196.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.61. The company has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.14.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

