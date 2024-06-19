NBC Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,468,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,563,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,422,000 after buying an additional 23,572 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,594,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 56,739 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.1 %

COP traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,690,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,044,461. The stock has a market cap of $127.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.56. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $99.35 and a 52 week high of $135.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

