NBC Securities Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.92. 7,030,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,578,479. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.35.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.