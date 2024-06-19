NEAR Protocol Trading 19.9% Lower This Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $4.99 or 0.00007674 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $5.44 billion and $280.93 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00041379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00013027 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010613 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000110 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,196,440,979 coins and its circulating supply is 1,090,033,918 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,196,260,011 with 1,089,698,571 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.99132061 USD and is up 3.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 422 active market(s) with $410,825,182.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

