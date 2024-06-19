NetMind Token (NMT) Trading Down 12.7% Over Last Week

NetMind Token (NMT) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 19th. NetMind Token has a total market cap of $233.50 million and $2.68 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NetMind Token token can now be purchased for approximately $6.35 or 0.00009774 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NetMind Token has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NetMind Token Token Profile

NetMind Token’s genesis date was April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,163 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,785,784 tokens. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai. NetMind Token’s official message board is netmind.ai/blog. The official website for NetMind Token is power.netmind.ai.

NetMind Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,163 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 6.21700309 USD and is down -4.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $2,670,587.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetMind Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NetMind Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NetMind Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

