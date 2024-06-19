NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Trading Down 4.5%

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.28 and last traded at $18.33. Approximately 8,032 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 206,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NAMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Friday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Get NewAmsterdam Pharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NAMS

NewAmsterdam Pharma Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.80.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NewAmsterdam Pharma

In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, Director James N. Topper bought 8,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $181,223.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,008,429 shares in the company, valued at $64,681,223.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, insider Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein sold 190,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $4,095,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James N. Topper purchased 8,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $181,223.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,008,429 shares in the company, valued at $64,681,223.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewAmsterdam Pharma

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. StemPoint Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,900,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,290,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

(Get Free Report)

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.