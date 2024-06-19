NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $19,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 82,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,264,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 30,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.8% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 152,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 25,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.86.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $1.87 on Wednesday, hitting $70.44. The stock had a trading volume of 29,169,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,573,703. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.80. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

