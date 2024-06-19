NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.91

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.91 and traded as high as C$16.07. NFI Group shares last traded at C$15.82, with a volume of 218,607 shares.

NFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NFI Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.33.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.18.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$974.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$955.13 million. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.2184143 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Paul Davies bought 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.17 per share, with a total value of C$33,846.90. In related news, Director Richard Paul Davies acquired 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.17 per share, with a total value of C$33,846.90. Also, Director Wendy Wai Ting Kei sold 6,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.44, for a total value of C$78,798.72. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

