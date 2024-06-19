NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,064,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth $635,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 38.7% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth $2,410,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 25.2% during the third quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.52.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $94.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.21. The stock has a market cap of $143.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

