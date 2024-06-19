Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.48. 55,206,923 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 59,896,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKLA. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Nikola in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Get Nikola alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Nikola

Nikola Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nikola

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Girsky bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,243,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,222.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 30.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 14,495 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 14.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,260,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 160,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 43.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,242,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,112 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the third quarter worth approximately $613,000. 37.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nikola

(Get Free Report)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.