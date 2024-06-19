Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Trading 0.3% Higher

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.38 and last traded at $12.32. 95,369 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 138,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

Nordea Bank Abp Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates & Institutions, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to customers through mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

