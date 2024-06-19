Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton accounts for approximately 0.5% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $516,530,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,367,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,864,000 after purchasing an additional 525,705 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,503,000 after purchasing an additional 484,058 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,357.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 490,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,652,000 after buying an additional 456,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1,719.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,267,000 after buying an additional 405,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.31.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $3.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.40. 2,705,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.10 and its 200 day moving average is $148.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

