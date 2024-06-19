Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Sells 2,239 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC cut its position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. ON comprises approximately 2.3% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $6,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,708,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,076,000 after buying an additional 76,746 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ON by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 73,839 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in ON by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ON by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 21,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in ON by 244.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 62,495 shares during the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ON alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of ON from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ON from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ON from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

ON Stock Performance

NYSE ONON traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,278,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,319,599. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average of $32.61. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $44.30.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $581.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.52 million. ON had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

ON Company Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.