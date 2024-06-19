North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.23

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.23 and traded as low as $5.51. North European Oil Royalty Trust shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 91,487 shares changing hands.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.22.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.54%. This is a boost from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust ( NYSE:NRT Free Report ) by 141.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,304 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in North European Oil Royalty Trust were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company also has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

