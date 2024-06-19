Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.12

Shares of Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 42821 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Northern Graphite Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of C$14.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.52.

Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Northern Graphite had a negative return on equity of 91.00% and a negative net margin of 138.27%. The company had revenue of C$4.21 million for the quarter.

Northern Graphite Company Profile

Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.

