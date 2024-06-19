Northern Venture Trust to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.60 (LON:NVT)

Northern Venture Trust (LON:NVT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Northern Venture Trust Price Performance

Shares of Northern Venture Trust stock opened at GBX 56 ($0.71) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 57.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 57.27. The firm has a market cap of £107.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -800.00 and a beta of 0.17. Northern Venture Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 54 ($0.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 60.54 ($0.77).

About Northern Venture Trust

Northern Venture Trust PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund seeks to make investments in middle market, buyouts, later stage, and mature companies. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund typically invests between £2 million ($3.1 million) and £10 million ($15.59 million) in companies with enterprise values between £10 million ($15.59 million) and £30 million ($46.77 million).

