Northside Capital Management LLC Invests $36,000 in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KOPN. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter worth $1,297,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Kopin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Kopin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in Kopin by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kopin by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kopin stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.71. 875,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,277. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65. Kopin Co. has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.82.

Kopin ( NASDAQ:KOPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 125.20% and a negative return on equity of 94.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kopin Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Kopin in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Kopin in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kopin to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

