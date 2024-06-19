Northside Capital Management LLC Invests $4.45 Million in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 374,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,000. Crescent Energy accounts for approximately 0.8% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Northside Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Crescent Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRGY. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crescent Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 51,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Crescent Energy by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Crescent Energy by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Crescent Energy by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRGY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.72. 4,175,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,344,663. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.55 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Crescent Energy has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.62.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

Crescent Energy ( NYSE:CRGY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $657.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.44 million. Crescent Energy had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Energy will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -240.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRGY. Mizuho lifted their price target on Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

